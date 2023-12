Television actor Adnan Khan who was last seen in Katha Ankahee is once again in news. The actor who is known for his dapper look and realistic acting is gearing up for his upcoming project. Fans of Adnan are definitely in for a surprise as the Ishq Subhan Allah actor has bagged none other than Czarina of Television, Ekta Kapoor's upcoming show. Yes, you heard it right. Adnan currently is over the moon as he always dreamt of working with Ekta and now that the dream has come true, he cannot wait to start shooting for his upcoming project. The big question remains what his next project is. Let's find out.

Adnan to be seen in a different avatar

Adnan Khan is apparently rumoured to play lead in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming show. While details like the female protagonist, other star cast, which channel it will air on or time slot is not known, it's been stated that the show will be a historical drama. According to some news on Gossip Tv, the show will be a historical drama based on emperor Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. There's a huge possibility that Adnan might play the titular role. Also Read - ITA Awards 2023: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Shivangi Joshi and others arrive in style for the red carpet event

Adnan Khan's rumoured love life

While Adnan is a very private person and keep a safe distance from the show Sha of glamour world, he was once rumoured to be dating his Ishq Subhan Allah costar Eisha Singh. The duo till today is in touch and often express gratitude that how they got a chance to work with each other. However, neither Eisha nor Adnan have admitted of dating each other. The rumoured couple has stated that they are very good friends and even love to spend time with each other but that's it. There are no feelings of love between them. Also Read - Campus Beats season director Palki Malhotra talks about styling Shantanu Maheshwari for the show [Exclusive]

Adnan Khan is a fan of Kathaa Ankahee costar Aditi

Everyone know the gem of actor Adnan is. However, when Adnan started working with Aditi Dev Sharma, he realized that Aditi is a very good performer. He has often expressed that how bless he feels that he got a chance to share screen space with Aditi. Adnan's last show Katha Ankahee ended on 1st December 2023. Although the show had a short journey of one year, Adnan's show was highly appreciated by the social media.