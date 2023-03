Katha Ankahee has caught on with TV audiences. The show is having terrific viewership online. Fans love the budding love story of the troubled Katha (Aditi Dev Sharma) and Viaan Raghuvanshi (Adnan Khan) who has immense issues of his own. In the new promo, we will see that Katha will be investigating the sexual harassment charge levelled by Shamita on Viaan. The whole process will bring back the whole one night stand incident between Viaan and her, which left her shattered for days. In the past few months, we have seen how the two have come closer. Fans were looking forward to their romance starting on the show. Take a look at the promo... Also Read - Katha Ankahee actor Adnan Khan, Shaheer Sheikh, Namik Paul and other TV stars who held regular jobs before embarking on acting career

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Fans are unhappy because they wanted some happy moments between the couple. But the manner in which Viaan has assured Katha that he is innocent has warmed hearts. They feel it would have been nicer if this was the Viaan from the start. Take a look at mixed reactions for the promo. As we know, it deals with a sensitive topic of sexual harassment at workplace. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twists: Katha and Viaan's love story to end before it even begins? Shamita to play havoc?

This is torture for Katha.. she is having to relive everything of that night!?#KathaAnkahee pic.twitter.com/4P017RmsiD — ????? (@RasmalaizMegh) March 22, 2023

#KathaAnkahee

Anyone who has seen OG do they know what happens when she accuses him in the wedding same track going in KA? I think he leaves the company and their is a break of some year or so before he returns? — Richa Verma (@richavAquarius) March 22, 2023

For the first time on ITV, achi writing dekhne ko mili hai between the leads with proper dialogues and character building. Much much appreciation the writer. #KathaAnkahee — The Drama Corner (@khushboojain301) March 22, 2023

We have to see how Viaan and Kathaa overcome this phase in their lives. The show is getting immense love for good writing and performances. Both Adnan Khan and Aditi Dev Sharma are back on TV after a gap of two years. Also Read - Katha Ankahee: Viaan gets trapped in Shamita's game plan; will Katha trust him this time?