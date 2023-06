Katha Ankahee starring Aditi Dev Sharma and Adnan Khan has amassed a huge fanbase in the last couple of months. Fans are loving Aditi and Adnan's Katha and Viaan's portrayals. For the last couple of days, there were rumours about Katha Ankahee being in danger despite good TRPs for the channel. In fact, Katha Ankahee had been doing better than Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 whose ratings had dropped in the last couple of weeks. It was said that the channel is pulling the plug on the show to make way for Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's new show. But here's what the latest reports state... Also Read - Katha Ankahee: Adnan Khan admits being unaware of Aditi Dev Sharma's talent at the outset; says, 'I might have...' [Exclusive]

Katha Ankahee gets a clean chit and to continue without any fear of being axed

Aditi Dev Sharma and Adnan Khan are impressing viewers with their acting chops and the interesting storyline that is fast approaching in Katha Ankahee. So, contrary to the rumours in entertainment news portals, Katha Ankahee will continue its successful stint and run on TV. A report in Fimibeat states that the channel is pleased with the rating and performance of the show at the 8:30 slot. The makers have a lot to explore in the story further and are looking forward to bringing new twists to keep the audience glued to their TV sets. So, relax Kaviaan fans, sit back and enjoy Aditi and Adnan's performance in the show.

Shivangi Joshi-Kushal Tandon's show called Barsaatein

Meanwhile, Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi's TV show is said to go on air on Sony TV. The show is titled Barsaatein, states media reports. A source tells the portal that the show will come out at the perfect time since the monsoon is almost here. Shivangi and Kushal will leave everyone awestruck with their new characters. The two have already shot for the promo. It was said that Barsaatein will be launched on 19th June. But the latest report in Filmibeat says a different story. The source tells that the show cannot be launched in just 19 days. But adds that Shivangi and Kushal's show will launch in June only. The makers and channel are eyeing for the prime slot between 9:00 to 10:30 pm. The promo of Barsaartein is expected to be launched this week.

Kushal was last seen in Bebakee which was released on OTT. Shivangi made a cameo in Bekaboo.