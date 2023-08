In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Katha's in-laws have arrived, and we see Tejji talk to Kailash Garewal and complain to him about Katha, and we finally see everything get ruined, and finally Katha and Viaan accept their relationship in front of their family. Will they secure their relationship in the face of their family issues? Let's wait to see the upcoming twist that will happen in Katha Ankahee.

Katha Ankahee is the top-running show on television, and viewers loved to see the chemistry between Katha and Viaan, aka Adnan Khan and Aditi Sharma. Well, the latest story of Katha Ankahee is going to be very dramatic. As we see, Katha and Viaan have expressed their feelings, but now their family will become the stone in their way, and this time Katha does not want to get her love without the permission of her family. Viaan will also not leave his mother, as he loves her. Let's see what destiny decides for Katha and Viaan.