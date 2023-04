Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: The current track of Katha Ankahee showed Viaan (Adnan Khan) getting injured in an Earthcone picnic trip, and Katha (Aditi Sharma) took care of him. Ehsan (Samar Vermani) and Katha return to their home where Aarav (Ajinkya Mishra) was waiting for Katha. On the other hand, we see that Katha imagined her late husband, Aditya Garewal, and told him about her feelings for Mr. Raghuvanshi. She was not ready for this, but Aditya made her realise that she would also fall in love with Viaan. On the other hand, we can see that Ehsan once again tries to make Katha realise that Viaan is a very nice man. Let's see what Katha decides. The next morning, Katha decided to talk to Viaan, asking him to stay away from her. We will have to wait and see how Katha handles her feelings. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Katha's feelings for Viaan get more intense by the day; will she give herself that one chance?

Katha falls in love

In the next upcoming episode of Katha Anbkahee, we will see that Kailash Garewal (Gireesh Sahdev) has taken a decision for Katha (Aditi Sharma), as he does not want her to live alone and feels regret that he is not supporting her. It seems from the upcoming episode that Kailash Garewal has agreed to Katha's second wedding, but will he accept Viaan Raghuvanshi? Let's see what happens next. On the other side, Aarav is also worried for his friend Robin, so he requests that Katha talks to Robin once. Will she be able to recognise Viaan's (Adnan Khan) voice when he talks to her as Robin?

Katha Ankahee upcoming twist

The viewers are waiting for the major turn when Katha get to know about Aarav. This will be the time when Viaan gets overjoyed at knowing this truth. On the other side because of Aarav stubbornness Katha meets Robin, aka Viaan, at the sports club. Later, we can see Katha getting socked to see Robin as Viaan.