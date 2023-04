Katha Ankahee's upcoming spoiler alert: The current track of Katha Ankahee revolves around the fact that Katha (Aditi Sharma) is thinking of Viaan's (Adnan Khan's) proposal. Then she dreams of her late husband, Aditya, and she talks about her feelings about Viaan. On the other side, Katha feels restless when she talks about Viaan. She explains to him that she is again falling in love. Aarav (Ajinkya Mishra) is also worried for his friend Robin. Aarav requests Kathan to please once meet his friend. She agrees and decides to meet Aarav's friend. Let's see if Katha understands the purity of the bond between Viaan and Aarav, or will she just blame Viaan because he is arranging a trap? Let's see what will be the reaction and decision of Katha. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Katha falls in love with Viaan; will she accept her feelings and confess?

Katha to learns Viaan's truth

The Katha Ankahee show is very popular as it is liked very much by viewers, who really like the pair of Katha and Viaan played by Adnan Khan and Aditi Sharma. We see in the coming episode that Katha (Aditi Sharma) reachea the office, and once there, she tries to understand Viaan's (Adnan Khan)request to please turn his way, but Viaan clearly told Katha that this would never happen. Finally, Katha decided that because of her awkward feelings, she had to end here, and she again talked with Viaan, but Viaan was instinctive in his decision as he really loves Katha. Seeing Viaan's true love for Katha, Ehsan will also sacrifice his love for her. We will wait to see if Viaan gets his love or not.

Katha Ankahee upcoming twist

In the upcoming episode of Katha Ankahee, we will see Katha going to meet Robin at the sports club. It might be possible that Katha will be shocked to see Viaan on the other side. Viaan is getting super excited to hear that Aarav is his best friend. Let's see what Aarav decides. Will he accept Viaan as his stepfather, or will he not allow any man to come into his mother's life? Let's wait to see.