Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: The current track of Katha Ankahee involves Kailash Garewal (Gireesh Sahdev), who now loves Katha (Aditi Sharma) and Aarav (Ajinkya Mishra), deciding that Aarav should be introduced as a family member. We will see Katha reach the office. She decides stay calm but the sight of Viaan (Adnan Khan) makes her breathless. She is madly in love. On the other side, we can see Ehsan (Samar Vermani) and Viaan talking to each other and make plans for how to adore Katha. Let's see when Katha will express her feelings. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Katha to learn Viaan's truth; will she understand or accuse him of setting a trap?

Katha Ankahee upcoming twist

In the upcoming episode of Katha Ankahee, we see Katha (Aditi Sharma) and Viaan (Adnan Khan) having lunch together at the office canteen. We can see Viaan eating Katha's homemade food and reciting shayari. On the other side, we can see Ehsan making plans for his best friend, Viaan. As he wants Viaan to get his love, he punctures Viaan's car, so he thinks Viaan and Katha should go together. Let's see if Ehsan's plan will work or not? Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Katha falls in love with Viaan; will she accept her feelings and confess?

Katha gets jealous

In the future episode of Katha Ankahee, we will see that Aarav wants to go on his school trip.We can see that Aarav wants that his mother and his friend both should come with him. Let's see, will they both go or not? In the coming episodes, we will see that Tejji will list the girls for Viaan and ask Katha to finalize the final few. It seems that Katha gets jealous seeing the pictures. Katha will realize her jealousy, or she will again avoid Viaan. Adnan Khan and Aditi Sharma, who play by Viaan and Katha, are doing a fab job. The jodi is giving us perfect couple goals. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Katha's feelings for Viaan get more intense by the day; will she give herself that one chance?