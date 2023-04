Katha Ankahee Upcoming spoiler alert: The latest episode of Katha Ankahee began with Katha (Aditi Sharma) reaching home and talking to Neerja ji (Preeti Amin) about Viaan's (Adnan Khan) feelings. She did not even concentrate on her work and responsibilities. Neerja ji makes Katha understand that she should give Viaan one chance. Katha is not sure about this. On the other hand, Ehsan (Samar Vermani) also comes to meet Katha and make her understand that Viaan is a diamond. He says she should not lose him, as if she loses him, she will not get that diamond later. We can see that the Earthcone family goes for the small picnic where they play games with Katha and Viaan. This is the first time that Viaan wins from the Katha. Also Read - Anupamaa, Katha Ankahee, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more: Meet the directors behind your loved Top TV shows

Katha's feeling for Viaan get more intense by the day

In the upcoming episode of Katha Ankahee, we will see that Viaan (Adnan Khan) is injured with a glass bottle at night in the picnic spot. Katha takes care of him. Viaan, remember that Katha (Aditi Sharma) told him that if anything happened to him, she would turn around her face and go, but now Katha takes care of him. Viaan is very excited and feel hopeful of their relationship. Let's see if Katha says yes or no. We have to wait to see Katha's next move.

Katha Ankahee upcoming twist

We will see how Aarav (Ajinkya Mishra) becomes their jodi maker in a future episode of Katha Ankahee. In a future episode, we can see that Aarav has a school trip where he wants to go with his mother and his best friend Robin. Katha agrees on this only for the sake of Aarav. But the most interesting part is that when Katha and Viaan reunited on the school bus, they are shocked to see each other. Let's see when Aarav finds out that Viaan loves his mother, will he accept Robin as his stepfather? The answer might be yes because they share the best bond, so it might be possible for Aarav to convince his mother to marry him.