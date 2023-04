Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: the Katha ankahee show is now getting all involved in the Katha (Aditi Sharma) and Viaan (Adnan Khan ) love story. We can see in today's episode that Katha once again tries to make Viaan understand that what he thinks is not going to happen, but Viaan has not realized anything as he loves Katha unconditionally. On the other side, Tejji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) will try her best to convince Viaan that he should stay away from Katha, but Viaan has clearly told his mother that he is not going to leave his mother as well as Katha. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Viaan finally pours his heart out to Katha;Tejji issues a strict dikkat

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming episode of Katha Ankahee, we will see Tejji arrive at the Garewal house and speak with Kailash Garewal (Gireesh Sahdev) about Katha and Viaan's (Adnan Khan ) relationship. Kailash Garewal may or may not agree because he does not like Viaan and does not want Katha (Aditi Sharma ) to move on. Reet (Jasveen Kaur) will also instigate Kailash Garewal, as she is also not in support of this. On the other side, we see in the upcoming episode when Vian hugs Aarav Kailash Garewal and is shocked to see that he does not want that Katha will marry again. Also Read - Harshad Arora as Dr Satya in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Adnan Khan as Viaan in Katha Ankahee: Handsome hunks from TV who are ruling hearts

Katha is taking care of Viaan

We'll see in a future episode that when Katha knows about Viaan and Aarav's friendship, it might be possible for her feelings to grow faster. And finally, Katha will realize her love. The viewers are also waiting for this amusing track, where we see Viaan and also know that Aarav is the katha son. He gets so relaxed that he knows about things we see in some upcoming episodes where Earthcone goes for a small picnic at Lonavala Jungle. Viaan gets hurt by a glass bottle, and Katha will look after him the whole night because Viaan is suffering from fever. The upcoming tracks were going to be very interesting for vierwes as what they wanted to see has come on the way. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Will Aarav be the one who unites Katha and Viaan?