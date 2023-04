Katha Ankahee spoiler alert: The past few episodes were all about Katha and Viaan's love story, where Tejji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma), Reet (Jasveen Kaur), and Kailash Garewal (Gireesh Sahdev) were all against their love story. On the other side, Neerja Ji (Preeti Amin) makes Katha understand that Viaan is the one who can enter her heart if she allows him.Farah manipulate Tejji, because she does not want that Katha and Viaan will be reunited. Because Farah (Priyamvada Singh) knows that Ehsan (Samar Vermani) also loves her. Let's see if Kailash Garewal or Tejji agree or not. It seems to be seen in today's episode if Katha also feels something for Viaan. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Katha Ankahee or BALH 2 to make way for Amitabh Bachchan? Katha maker issues clarification

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

The upcoming episode of Katha is going to be very interesting because the next track is the party scene, in which it might be possible that Katha will also realize her feelings. Katha (Aditi Sharma) is on an adventure with her Earthcon family in Lonavala where we see Viaan (Adnan Khan) get hurt and Katha care for him. On the other hand, we can see Kavita Garewal explaining to Kailash Garewal that if Viaan and Katha like each other, what is his or Tejji's problem?

Aarav becomes jodi maker of Viaan and Katha

In future episodes of Katha Ankahee, we will see that Aarav wants to go on a school trip where his friend Robin and his mother can both be observers; we will also see that on this school trip, Katha finally meets Aarav's best friend Robin, and she is shocked to see that he is with Viaan Raghuvanshi; on the other hand, Viaan is also shocked to see Katha, but it is possible that they will enjoy themselves and she will express her feelings. The viewers are very eager to see this episode. Katha and Viaan finally may get marry and we may see Aarav be the one to convince his mother for remarriage with his best friend Robin aka Viaan.