Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: The current track of one of the popular shows Katha Ankahee is all about Viaan played by Adnan Khan falling in love with Katha played Aditi Sharma. He expresses his feelings in front of her and she directly tells him that she and he can never become a couple. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Katha will came into the office and Viaan will stare at her continuously. Once again Katha will make him understand that their union is never going to happen. On the other hand, Aarav (Ajinkya Mishra) is also worried for his friend Robin. We'll see how many times Katha is taken to confront her foes. Also Read - Harshad Arora as Dr Satya in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Adnan Khan as Viaan in Katha Ankahee: Handsome hunks from TV who are ruling hearts

Tejji issues a strict dikkat

In the upcoming episode of Katha Ankahee, we will see Tejji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) reach Garewal house and ask him to stop Katha from doing this as her son Viaan likes her. She also asks that Katha should stay away from Viaan. We will wait to see what the future holds for Katha (Aditi Sharma ) and Viaan (Adnan Khan). On the other side, Katha is feeling very nervous and talks with Neerja Jee (Preeti Amin). She makes Katha understand that Viaan is the one for whom she cares and loves, but Katha does not agree with her heart. Let's see what happens next. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Will Aarav be the one who unites Katha and Viaan?

Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler

In the future episode, we will clearly see that Tejji is totally against Katha, and Viaan must decide whether Kailash Garewal (Gireesh Sahdev) is ready for this or not. We see in the coming episode that Katha and all the Earthcone family decide to organize a picnic camp in the Lonavala jungle, where Viaan will get injured by a glass bottle and Katha will immediately come to save him, but further she will realized that it was wrong to take care of Viaan. It seems to be clear that Katha also likes Viaan, but because of Aarav, she is not going to say yes to Viaan. The future episodes are going to be very interesting when Katha knows the truth about Viaan and Aarav and that they already share a beautiful bond. Viewers are waiting for Katha's love confession. Also Read - Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist: Will Katha, Viaan tread with caution seeing the overall circumstances?