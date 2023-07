Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the Katha Ankahee show, Viaan, aka Adnan Khan makes every effort to convince Tejji of her fault, but Tejji will not understand and she blames Katha for everything happening because of her. But it might be possible that Tejji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma)will not accept Katha. Once again, will Katha get her love without their family's acceptance? Tejji asked Viaan that now what he will do with Seema and Vanya? On the other side, we see that in every situation, Viaan never forgets his friend Batman; he calls him and makes him feel comforted that he will always be there for him. Later on, we see Viaan apologise to Vanya and Seema Dutta and also make them realise that he will always protect Vanya. But Vanya wants her mother to get all the respect that she lost. Now what will Viaan do? Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Viaan to go against Tejji to fulfil his promise to Seema Dutta, Vanya?

Viaan intoduced his step mother in front of media

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see Tejji force Viaan to not support Vanya and Seema Dutta, but Viaan makes a promise to himself that he will again give all the respect to Seema Dutta. Well, we see Viaan calling all the media and finally revealing all the truth in front of the media and accepting Seema and Vanya. On the other side, Ehsan loves Vanya, and he also confessed his feelings in front of Viaan, but will Viaan accept this as he is the brother of Vanya and he knows that his friend Ehsan is a very dil phek human being? Let's see what happens next. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Viaan learns the truth but now will his relationship with Katha get into danger?

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

Katha Ankahee is a very popular TV serial because viewers love the chemistry between Katha and Viaan, aka Adnan Khan and Aditi Sharma, and now the new love story will also be in the Earthcone Ehsan and Vanya love story, but will Vanya also love Ehsan? And what about the love story of Katha and Viaan? Will this relationship again face trouble? Later on, we see Ehsan (Samar Vermani) scold his mother about hiding the secrets with them, but Farah clearly takes a step back and says that everything happened because of Tejji. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Viaan realises the past 20 years of his life have been a lie; Will he forgive his mother?

Trending Now

In the future tracks of Katha Ankahee, we may see an interesting track where finally all the jumble of the past has been solved. Now we may see that Katha decides to tell one more truth to Viaan and Aarav: that Katha is the mother of Aarav. Well, viewers are eagerly waiting for the twists and turns when Katha and Viaan's love story moves faster.