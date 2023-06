In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Aarav (Ajinkya Mishra) is stuck in a situation where Viaan (Adnan Khan) messages Parent No. 2, as she is Katha, that she is the mother of Aarav. He wants that he and Aarav's mother will meet and get Aarav out of his problem. Will Katha (Aditi Sharma) meet Viaan as the mother of Aarav? Well, this is the most interesting twist that comes in the show of Katha Ankahee when finally Viaan learns the truth that Katha is the mother of Aarav. Also Read - Katha Ankahee: Adnan Khan admits being unaware of Aditi Dev Sharma's talent at the outset; says, 'I might have...' [Exclusive]

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we may see that Katha will go to meet Viaan, but she hides behind the tree as she knows that Viaan can solve everything. Viewers are really excited for the upcoming twist in the Katha Ankahee show, as we may see Viaan get stuck between all the parent conversations, but Viaan did a great job and he will get out of it, and finally we will see Parent No. 10. Viaan gets the best father award, and Katha feels ashamed and thinks that she was wrong. Viaan has all the qualities of a husband or father, too. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: A night's dream changes Katha forever, is she finally ready to accept Viaan's love?