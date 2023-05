Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we will see that Viaan (Adnan Khan) gets desperate to know everything related to fatherhood as he wants to be the best father to Aarav (Ajinkya Mishra). On the other side, Ehsan (Samar Vermani) goes with Katha (Aditi Sharma) and tries to make her understand that Viaan seriously loves her. Let's see, will Katha agree or not? Later, we can see what Katha thinks about Viaan and also talk with Neerja Ji (Preeti Amin) about her feelings. Kailash Garewal (Gireesh Sahdev) also thinks of Katha and decides to buy a new car, but Kavita says to him that Katha will not accept this because she is a self-made woman. Also Read - Katha Ankahee's upcoming twist: Viaan has moved away from his past and dreamed of starting a new life with Katha. Will Viaan's past again ruin his future?

Viaan is ready to accept his past

In the upcoming episode of Katha Ankahee, we will see Katha (Aditi Sharma) once again helping Viaan (Adnan Khan) get out of his past, which he had set in his mind. Later, we will see Viaan decide that he will meet Seema Dutta, who is Viaan's stepmother, and now Viaan thinks that he is not going to hate anybody. It might be possible that Viaan's heart is full of love, but we will wait to see if Tejji will accept this truth or if she will accept Seema Dutta and Viraj Raghuvanshi's relationship. On the other hand, we see that Viaan always hates this family, that he has got due to his father's second marriage. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Viaan's past is back to haunt him, will Katha's presence save him?

Katha Ankahee upcoming twist

In the future episode of Katha Ankahee, we are anticipating major twists and turns, where we can see Viaan getting to know about Vanya and that she is his stepsister. Will Viaan give her rights in Earthcone as well as accept her as a sister or not? It might be possible that now Viaan will understand his father's situation and also decide to meet his stepmother and apologize to her. Let's see where the story takes us. Katha Ankahee comes with a super dramatic scene in which we can see Viaan is ready to face his past. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Viaan's past will catch up with him; will it affect his relationship with Katha?