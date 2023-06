Katha Ankahee upcoming twists: Adnan Khan and Aditi Dev Sharma have been serving couple goals as Viaan and Katha in the most popular TV series, Katha Ankahee. In the recent episodes of the show, we have seen how Katha's feelings for Viaan are growing. Seeing the caring and kind side of Viaan has changed something in her and she has fallen in love with Viaan. During the conference, she also danced with Viaan. It was such a treat to their fans. And now, gear up for more interesting twists and turns in the story. It seems that finally, the love confession will happen between Viaan and Katha. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Vanya to create havoc in Viaan and Katha's life?

Viaan to confess his feelings for Katha on Aarav's suggestion

Katha Ankahee has taken an interesting turn in the story now. Since the cupid has struck between the two, fans are overjoyed and over the moon. In the upcoming episode of Katha Ankahee, we will see Batman meeting Robin. Viaan (Adnan Khan) and Aarav's bond is treasured by the viewers. Aarav will give a card to Viaan. It is a love confession card. Viaan thanks Aarav for the card. Elsewhere, Katha (Aditi Dev Sharma) tells Aarav that she doesn't think his friend will the card to his friend since he is not in the third grade. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Finally Katha is in love, will she be able to confess to Viaan and confront Aarav?

Watch a video of Katha and Viaan's growing bond here:

They played ISHQ BULAVAA

???????♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️?? One of the best song sequence?♥️#KathaAnkahee pic.twitter.com/yEtKYxSdhc — ?????? (@Sree57662636) June 27, 2023

Viaan to give up on his feelings?

Later in the upcoming episode of Katha Ankahee, we will see Viaan bringing the card given to him by Aarav aka Batman to the office. He is holding it and seems intent on giving it to Katha. The latter enters and sees Viaan holding the card. She gets tensed and nervous, almost excited. Viaan will decide to tear the letter up but Ehsan reprimands him. He suggests telling Aarav that he has given it to Katha, despite not really giving it to her. However, Viaan refuses to lie as he has promised to his Batman. He is seen then proceeding to Katha's office with a file. Viaan tells her that he wants to give something to her. Will Viaan go ahead with it? Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Viaan is ready to do everything for the sake of Katha's happiness, will Aarav accept him?

How will Tejji react upon learning that Viaan and Katha have come so close to each other? How will she react to Viaan's confession towards Katha? Are you excited to watch the upcoming twist? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.