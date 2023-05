Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: The latest track revolves around Katha (Aditi Sharma) and Viaan's (Adnan Khan) love story, which has now started, and we see Viaan's stepsister Vanya is also joining the Earthcone. Let's see what Vanya's intention is. But it seems that Vanya respects Viaan as her elder brother, so it might be possible that Mr. Viraj Raghuvanshi talked about Viaan in her childhood. On the other side, we see Tejji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) once again trying to make Katha understand about Viaan, as we also see Viaan confront Tejji and tell her that he loves her, and it seems that Tejji will agree to Katha. On the other side, we can see that Reet (Jasveen Kaur) is trying to execute her plan as she reaches Viaan's house to talk with Tejji, but Reet sees Viaan and talks with him, and she also tells him not to forget Katha, as she wants Katha to get married. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Viaan's past will catch up with him; will it affect his relationship with Katha?

Katha Anakhee upcoming twist

In the upcoming episode of Katha Ankahee, we see that Aarav (Ajinkya Mishra) requests that she meet his friend Robin at least once, and also that Viaan fulfills Katha's dreams and gets the best design for Katha (Aditi Sharma). Later, we can see Katha go to meet Robin, as she is not aware that Robin is Viaan Raghuvanshi. The interesting twists and turns come when we see Katha see Viaan (Adnan Khan) and get shocked to see him. She could not meet him and ran from there. Katha reached her house and told Aarav that she could not find him. Aarav requested that her mother, if she could not meet him, at least talk to him on the phone. Let's see, will Katha talk to him on the phone or not? Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Katha is beginning to realize her love for Viaan, will she finally confess?

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we see that it might be possible that Katha will not talk to him because she knows that Robin is Viaan Raghuvanshi. Now that Katha understands that Aarav likes Viaan, it might be possible that Katha will again think of Viaan. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Katha trying hard to not fall for Viaan but jealousy to play spoilsport