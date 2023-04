Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: The current plot revolves around Katha (Aditi Sharma) and Viaan's (Adnan Khan) love story. We can see in fresh episodes that Viaan makes a home design for Neerja Ji (Preeti Amin), who is going to help so many people who want home shelter. Later, we can see Vanya, a new girl who came into the Earthcone family. She sees Viraj Raghuvanshi picture. There appears to be some sort of relationship with her. Let's see what the next twist in the story is. Later, we can hear Ehsan (Samar Vermani) and Viaan talk about Katha, and Ehsan gives his advice to Viaan on how he can get closer to Katha. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Katha is beginning to realize her love for Viaan, will she finally confess?

Katha Ankahee upcoming twist

In the upcoming episode of Katha Ankahee, we will see that Reet (Jasveen Kaur) is going to be very jealous of seeing Aarav and Katha in Garewal Mansion, and unintentionally, now Reet is going to make a close connection with Viaan (Adnan Khan) and Katha (Aditi Sharma). Well, viewers are really happy to see this because they also want the same. On the other side, we can see Tejji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) come to the office, take one picture of a girl and show it to Katha. It is for Viaan's marriage. Will Viaan agree to choose another girl? Not at all, because he is going to ask his mother about Katha, and we see in the coming episodes that Tejji will agree. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Katha trying hard to not fall for Viaan but jealousy to play spoilsport

Viaan's past will catch up with him

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we can see Viaan once again haunted by his past. It might be possible that the new entry, Vanya, will be his stepsister because it might be possible that she is the daughter of Viraj Raghuvanshi, and now she is coming to take her part in the Earthcone. Let's see when Viaan knows the truth about Vanya. Will he accept her as a sister, or will Tejji disown her. Let's see the twists and turns that are on the way for Katha Ankahee. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Katha to learn Viaan's truth; will she understand or accuse him of setting a trap?