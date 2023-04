Katha Ankahee spoiler alert: In latest track, we see Katha (Aditi Sharma) call Viaan (Adnan Khan) and say that she is going to meet him, then finally say no to him because she knows that they have different personalities. She also stated that her happiness is only with Aarav (Ajinkya Mishra) in her life, and no one can take it away from her heart because she has so many sweet memories of Aaditya. Let us see what the future holds for Katha and Viaan. On the other hand, Kailash Garewal (Gireesh Sahdev) is realizing his mistakes: Katha has always struggled in her life, and she has always been enough for Aarav. Also Read - Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist: Will Katha, Viaan tread with caution seeing the overall circumstances?

Aarav is the only hope of Viaan

The next upcoming episode is going to be very interesting as Viaan (Adnan Khan ) reaches Aarav's yoga class and tells him about his feelings. He says that the woman he loved very much said no. Aarav gives motivation to Viaan, saying that everything will be fine soon. Later, we can see Aarav talk to Katha of how the woman said no to his friend Robin; Katha (Aditi Sharma ) forces Aarav to at least make them meet once; let's see if, because of Robin and Batman's friendship, Katha can change her decision or not. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twists: Viaan proposes to Katha; will she accept his proposal?

Katha Ankahee upcoming twist

The Katha Ankahee show is going to turn the track because soon it will be revealed that Robin and Batman know each other; it is Aarav and Viaan. In the upcoming episode, we will see Viaan teach Aarav how to ride a bicycle. Viaan has already taken on the role of a father. Now the viewers are waiting for the many twists that come in the episodes. But what about Tejji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) and Kailash Garewal? Will they accept? We will see how Aarav can fix the marriage of Katha and Viaan because Katha also has some feelings for Viaan, but she does not realize it. It is possible that Aarav is the one who makes Katha realize that she also loves Viaan. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twists: Katha and Viaan are enjoying their friendship; will Aarav accept Viaan as his father?