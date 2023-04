Katha Ankahee spoiler alert: All viewers of Katha Ankahee track were involved with Katha (Aditi Sharma) and Viaan (Adnan Khan)'s conversation. As we saw in the last episode, Viaan proposed to Katha through Shyari, but Katha understood everything and left from there. We saw that Kailash Garewal (Gireesh Sahdev) does not like the friendship between Katha and Viaan. Even Tejji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) tells Katha that she should stay away from Viaan because she is a single mother, and her focus is totally on Aarav (Ajinkya Mishra). Will Viaan forget about Katha? Maybe not because he really loves her and cannot live without her. Let's see what the next twist is. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twists: Viaan proposes to Katha; will she accept his proposal?

Katha feels something for Viaan

In the upcoming episode of Katha Ankahee, we will see that Tejji talks with Viaan (Adnan Khan) and also tells him to stay away from Katha (Aditi Sharma). She explains the complexities of the situation for Katha. Let's see if Viaan agrees with Tejji's (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) words. Now the upcoming track is going to be very interesting as Viaan and Katha's love story will finally start. Viewers also want to see Viaan, Katha, and Aarav live like a happy family. Fans feel that Katha will also like Viaan, but she is not yet aware of her feelings.

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Neerja ji (Preeti Amin) )will make Katha understand that Viaan is the person with whom she can spend her life. On the other hand, Viaan and Aarav are already best friends, so there is no problem on Aarav's side. This is the major twist that viewers are eagerly anticipating. Kavita Garewal also wants that Katha marry again, as she does not want that Katha live alone. The Katha Ankahee show is getting to see a major drama that occurs.