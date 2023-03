Katha Ankahee is doing very well on Sony TV. As per the current track, the whole Earthcone family is worried about Viaan's (Adnan Khan) case. We saw how Eshan (Samar Vermani) also got really worried for his friend. On the other hand, we can see Farah (Priyamvada Singh) was going to continue manipulating Tejji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) so that she could ask Viaan to settle the case by talking to Shamita and offering monetary compensation. She wants Viaan to leave the position of the CEO. Viewers are really shocked to see her and her intentions. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twists: Viaan’s truth will be out, but will Katha know how he feels for her?

In the upcoming episode, we can see Tejji meet Katha (Aditi Dev Sharma) and cry a lot as she is alone without Viaan. As she assures Katha that Viaan has nothing to do with it and that he is innocent, she requests to her to please save him. Listening to Tejjis Aunty's words, Katha gets emotional and really worried for Viaan. But they say God is always on the side of truth. Katha will get a hint from Aarav to find out if Shamita is speaking the truth. Also Read - Katha Ankahee: Katha finds proof against Shamita; will Viaan now finally get a clean chit?

Katha came and stopped this video and tried to tease her son, the monkey. He got angry and told her that the video was on. Katha said that she was turning off the video, but Aarav (Ajinkya Mishra) gave her the idea that if the video is paused then also the call still goes on. Listen to this: Katha gets really happy and calls the CCTV staff and informs them to check this Shamita and Viaan meeting footage. Also Read - Katha Ankahee New Promo: Aditi Dev Sharma aka Katha to investigate sexual harassment charge against Viaan played by Adnan Khan; fans have mixed reactions

The next episode will be very interesting to watch. What will happen exactly? As we all see, viewers can't wait for this episode. It's possible that proof-of-visibility evidence is present in this footage.

Katha will forget Viaan's mistakes, which he made unintentionally.