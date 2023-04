Katha Ankahee, upcoming spoiler: Katha (Aditi Dev Sharma) finally wins the case against Shamita, which is proven by the video. Every board committee member and the Earthcone family feel very overjoyed. But the question remains why did Shamita do this to Viaan? Shamita was persuaded to do this by Anirudh, the CEO of the opposing pyramid company. Now, Katha Ankahee show takes a major turn, where Tejji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) asks Viaan who is that girl whom he loves. As we know, the whole boardroom heard the poetry that Viaan told Keith, his friend, on a video call. Ehsan (Samar Vermani) also gets surprised to hear this poetry, and he also asks Viaan, "Who is that girl?" Katha, also called Neerja Ji (Preeti Amin), and informs her that Viaan Raghuvanshi is innocent. Also Read - Katha Ankahee New Promo: Aditi Dev Sharma aka Katha to investigate sexual harassment charge against Viaan played by Adnan Khan; fans have mixed reactions

Will Viaan respond to his mother, or Ehsan, or will he avoid telling her name and wait to see what happens next? Now, in the upcoming episode, we can see Katha going with Yuvraj and Meera and explaining to them that an extramarital affair is a truly dishonest thing to do. She also tells Yuvraj not to cheat because Reet (Jasveen Kaur) truly loves him. Will he break all relations with Meera, or has he said everything to Reet? We also see some major turns, where we can see Katha and Viaan go to the hospital. Reet's labour pain will start and she will be blessed with a boy.

Now it is going to be seen as very interesting that when Katha knows about Robin and Batman. Maybe this time when she reaches home she tells Aarav (Ajinkya Mishra) that she is the winner. Let us see if Katha finds out about Robin and Batman's bond. Will Reet learn about Yuvraj's extramarital affair?