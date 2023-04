Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: Katha Ankahee show is trending all over India and fans are hooked to the current track that all about Reet (Jasveen Kaur) delivering a baby boy. Everyone congratulates Reet and Yuvraj. It seems that Kailash Garewal (Gireesh Sahdev) does not like Viaan (Adnan Khan) and tells him that he can go from there. Viaan gets a little upset to see this behavior. Yuvraj, who is the new father, calls Meera and cuts off all ties with her feeling the responsibility of his family. Viaan reaches home, where Tejji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) is applying oil to her head; then Viaan comes and he starts applying oil on her head. Viaan and Tejji spend some quality time with each other. Viaan changes his behavior, and Tejji gets a hint that Viaan loves someone. We will wait to see if Tejji accepts Katha or not.

Now we will see in an upcoming episode that Aarav (Ajinkya Mishra) sees his family photo and misses his father. He complains to Katha about his father's absence, and Katha becomes emotional later. Ehsan (Samar Vermani) and Viaan discuss that Viaan is going to adore Aarav, and the interesting part in Katha Ankahee is that Aarav already likes Viaan; so there will be no rejection at all while accepting Viaan as a father. Also Read - Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twists: Will Katha and Viaan's love story finally kickstart to the delight of fans?

KATHA'S EMOTIONS EXPOSED BEFORE VIAAN'S FAMILY?

In the future episode, we can see that Tejji will arrange a pooja for Viaan and invite all his Earthcon family, where Katha will reach early and take care of all the preparations. When Reet arrives there, she will again taunt Katha, saying that she will always be there for Viaan. Is there a connection or not? Hearing this, Katha will get angry and give her a clear confirmation that nothing like that will happen, but viewers are eagerly waiting for the next track, which will reveal Robin and Batman's friendship in the show. And also bring Katha and Viaan closer.

Will Eshan take a step back and let go of his love because of Viaan? Will Katha and Viaan's love story come between the friendship of Viaan and Ehsan? All this remains to be seen in the next few episodes. Stay tuned.