Katha Ankahee Upcoming Spoiler Alert: In the current track we can see that finally Viaan (Adnan Khan) is free from Shamita's accusation, the Earthcon family congratulates him, and Katha (Aditi Sharma) feels really happy that what her heart said about Viaan has proved to be true. On the other hand, Yuvraj told Reet (Jasveen Kaur) everything about Meera (Astha Agarwal) and how he emotionally connected with her, but now everything will end and Reet's labor pains will begin, and everyone will go to the hospital where Reet will deliver a baby boy. Everyone will be very happy to see Reet and the new-born baby. Katha was going to the dinner with Viaan, and she suddenly left after hearing Reet’s news. Viaan would also reach the hospital because he gets worried for Katha. Viaan's competitor, the pyramid owner Aniruddh (Manoj Chandila), manipulates Ehsan (Samar Vermani) against Viaan. Also Read - Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twists: Will Katha and Viaan's love story finally kickstart to the delight of fans?

KAILASH GAREWAL TO PLAY VILLAIN IN LOVE STORY?

Will Katha come between two childhood friends? In an upcoming episode, it will be seen that Katha and Viaan's friendship is not approved of by Kailash Garewal (Gireesh Sahdev). He does not want Katha to move on. Let us see what fate decides for Katha. Next episode, it might be possible that Aarav's (Ajinkya Mishra) friend Robin is none other than Mr. Viaan Raghuvanshi, and also that Viaan is shocked to find that Katha is Aarav's mother. All the viewers are waiting to see the love story between Katha and Viaan, but it is not easy for them because Ehsan also loves Katha, and Viaan knows about Ehsan's feelings. Also Read - Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twists: Katha heaves a sigh of relief that Viaan is innocent; will she reciprocate his feelings?

Will Viaan take a step back because of his friend, or will he share his feelings with Katha? Katha Ankahee is a trending TV show because Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan, aka Katha and Viaan, have immense popularity amongst their viewers. This unique love story based on a Turkish show is gaining momentum with its ever interesting track. And there will be many more twists and turns in the upcoming few episodes. Will Katha be accepted as a single mother by Tejji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma)? Let's wait and watch. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twists: Katha finally saves Viaan from Shamita’s false accusation; is a love confession on the cards?