Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: Katha Ankahee is one of the most popular shows as of now on TV. It is a remake of 1001 Nights. The current track revolves around Katha (Aditi Dev Sharma) and Viaan's (Adnan Khan) sweet love story, which is not going to start soon. In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Tejji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) arranges a pooja for Viaan where the Earthcone family arrives. Katha and Viaan make prasad together sharing some happy moments. Reet (Jasveen Kaur) taunts Katha, knowing that Tejji will not like this friendship. It might be possible that Tejji will not agree for Katha and Viaan, as Reet has already manipulated them with her words. One of the most interesting tracks is that Ehsan (Samar Vermani) is sacrificing his love for Viaan. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twists: Viaan has finally realized his love for Katha; but will Aarav accept him as his father?

Viaan is all ready to confess his feelings

In the upcoming episode of Katha Ankahee, we see that Viaan and Ehsan make plans for how to adore Katha and her son. We can see what Viaan is doing a Google search for how to become a good stepfather. It is going to be a very interesting part since Viaan is already a favorite of Aarav (Ajinkya Mishra). But they don't know each other with respect to Katha. It might be possible that the next track will be the revelation of Robin and Batman's friendship, and viewers are very interested to see that track. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twists: Katha to learn about Robin and Batman's friendship; Viaan to know Katha’s truth

Katha Ankahee upcoming twists

But the love is not as easy as it seems because we saw in the previous episode that Tejji and Kailash Garewal did not like the bond between Katha and Viaan. In the upcoming episode we will see Farah (Priyamvada Singh) manipulating Ehsan because she knows that he will love Katha. We will also see how the love story between Katha and Viaan takes place. Also Read - Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twists: Will Katha and Viaan's love story finally kickstart to the delight of fans?

In the upcoming episode of Katha Ankahee, Viaan finally confesses his feelings to Katha, and we see Katha respond to Viaan's proposal. How will Katha react? Will she also have some feelings for Viaan? Will she accept her feelings?