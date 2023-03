Katha Ankahee spoiler alert: In the latest episode, we see Ehsan's mom manipulate Ehsan (Samar Vermani) towards Viaan (Adnan Khan), and Katha (Aditi Sharma) starts to investigate in the office. She calls all the female staff and asks them if Viaan has done anything over the past so many years, but every employee praises him and says Viaan has nothing to do with anyone. In fact, Shamita used to like Viaan, but Viaan doesn't pay attention to her, so that's why she takes revenge on Viaan. Also Read - Katha Ankahee: Viaan gets trapped in Shamita's game plan; will Katha trust him this time?

Katha will be afraid to take Viaan's case, but Neerja ji (Preeti Amin) understands that she is the one who will prove Viaan innocent. On the other hand, Ehsan will try to take over EarthCon and will prepare all the necessary paperwork. Ehsan is now going to play a big game against Viaan. Ehsan does not want Katha to fight the case in support of Viaan, but Katha has a soft spot for Viaan and has to try her best to keep Viaan safe. Teji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) sides with Katha over their differences and decides to appoint a head to save Viaan. If Viaan is not proven innocent, he will lose his name and fame, as well as his company, Earthcon. Also Read - Katha Ankahee spoiler alert: Love is in the air as Viaan is ready to open up to Katha about his feelings

Watch Katha video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Now viewers are very interested in seeing Viaan and Katha love story and also the revelation of Robin and Batman, as their bonds are very special, as Katha does not know that Robin is the same person as Viaan Raghuvanshi. The most important twist the viewers want to see is Teji and Farah's (Priyamvada Singh) fake friendship and Ehsan's true game being revealed in front of everyone. Stay tuned for more entertainment news. Also Read - Jennifer Winget, Disha Parmar, Shivangi Joshi and other TV actresses who are known to be extremely choosy about scripts