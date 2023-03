Katha Ankahee Spoiler alert: The show has gained a lot of popularity in recent times. Katha Ankahee track involves Viaan (Adnan Khan) and Shamita's case, which is judged by Katha itself; but Katha (Aditi Sharma) gets a hint because of Aarav (Ajinkya Mishra) that if Viaan was on a video call, and things were happening in Viaan’s office as per Shamita’s claims, then everything must have been recorded. Katha remembers that Viaan had told her that when Shamita came to his office, he was talking with his friend over a video call. To get a proof, she calls Viaan’s friend and asks him to send her the video call recording of him and Viaan. Also Read - Katha Ankahee Cast Salary: Check out how much Aditi Dev Sharma, Adnan Khan and more charge per episode

Katha Ankahee: Teji to take legal actions against Shamita?

In the upcoming episode, we will see how this video call footage proves Viaan's innocence and how the board committee decides to take legal action against Shamita. Tejji aunty (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) gets very angry with Shamita, and she decides to take legal action against her. The board committee says that Viaan (Adnan Khan) also has the legal right to take action against her, but he has stated clearly that he does not want this case to continue because this is about a woman’s identity, which he will never jeopardize. All of the Earthcon family is very happy and congratulates Viaan and Katha. Now, it might be possible that Tejji Aunty again starts to like Katha, as she also had a doubt about Viaan's feelings for Katha. Also Read - Katha Ankahee: Adnan Khan aka Viaan Raghuvanshi talks about his passion for filmmaking and writing [Exclusive]

Viaan to confess love to Katha?

Now, what viewers truly await is Viaan's love confession, but this might happen some time after the next track, which is about Yuvraj and Meera scene. Katha (Aditi Dev Sharma) has made them realize that what they are doing is not right. Right after, the next track may be Robin, and Batman's truth will be revealed on Katha. But viewers are waiting for the love story between their favourite couple. Let’s hope it starts sooner than later. Also Read - Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twists: Will Katha finally free Viaan from the accusations of Shamita?