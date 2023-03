Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: Now that Shamita’s fake accusation drama is over, the story takes a major turn in which Tejji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) learns about Viaan's (Adnan Khan) love for Katha (Aditi Sharma). It will be very interesting to see whether Tejji accepts Katha. Most importantly, what will happen if Ehsan (Samar Vermani) learns about Viaan's feelings for Katha? Will they lose their friendship because of her? Let's wait and see what happens in the next episode. On the other side, the next track will be a plot on Yuvraj and Meera, who are dating each other; Katha will make them realize that Yuvraj is a married man and father of three children. She will tell Meera to not do this to Reet (Jasveen Kaur), as she is pregnant and she trusts Yuvraj. But when Reet finally gets to know the truth, will she forgive Yuvraj? Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twists: Katha finally saves Viaan from Shamita’s false accusation; is a love confession on the cards?

Katha Ankahee: Katha to learn about Robin and Batman?

Apart from Yuvraj and Meera’s case, Katha (Aditi Dev Sharma) will be unaware of Robin and Batman's friendship; she has no idea who Aarav's (Ajinkya Mishra) friend Robin is. How will Katha react when she discovers Viaan Raghuvanshi (Adnan Khan) is Aarav's friend Robin? Each and every episode is going to be very interesting to watch hereon. The Katha Ankahee TV show is all set to take a significant turn when Viaan confesses his feelings in front of Katha. On the other side, Aarav wins the yellow belt because of Viaan's motivation. Also Read - Katha Ankahee Cast Salary: Check out how much Aditi Dev Sharma, Adnan Khan and more charge per episode

Katha Ankahee: Will Katha reciprocate Viaan's feelings?

The Katha Ankahee show has so many fans. It is based on a unique love story, and the acting of Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan and their onscreen jodi, aka Katha and Viaan, is fabulous. The viewers are really enjoying this and cannot miss a single episode. In the upcoming few episodes, we will see new tracks emerge, which are sure to keep fans hooked. Also Read - Katha Ankahee: Adnan Khan aka Viaan Raghuvanshi talks about his passion for filmmaking and writing [Exclusive]