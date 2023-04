Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: The episode begins with Katha (Aditi Sharma) reaching the hospital with Reet (Jasveen Kaur), where the latter delivers a baby boy. Everyone congratulates Reet and Yuvraj. On the other side, Viaan (Adnan Khan) also reaches the hospital with a sandwich for Katha. In the hospital, Katha remembers her past, the six years struggling with Aarav's treatment. She explains to Viaan about those six years, during which Aarav (Ajinkya Mishra) fought for himself. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twists: Katha to learn about Robin and Batman's friendship; Viaan to know Katha’s truth

In the next episode, we can see that Viaan and Tejji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) are talking to each other. Tejji explains to Viaan what love is and how it should begin. Viaan also tells Tejji that he is also in love with someone about whom Tejji has asked him many times, but he does not disclose the name. Tejji has a strong feeling that Katha is the girl that Viaan loves. Will Tejji accept Katha as her daughter-in-law? Because Katha is a single mother, the Katha Ankahee show takes a dramatic turn while accepting Katha and Viaan's relationship. Also Read - Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twists: Will Katha and Viaan's love story finally kickstart to the delight of fans?

KATHA'S SINGLE MOTHER STATUS A BIG HURDLE IN ROMANCE

In the coming episode of Katha Ankahee, Robin and Batman's friendship will be revealed in front of Katha. It might be possible that when Aarav knows about Viaan, the story will be more interesting because Aarav already likes Viaan. Viewers are eagerly awaiting the next few episodes. On the other side, Neerja Jee (Preeti Amin) will be really happy for Aarav and Viaan's friendship. Also Read - Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twists: Katha heaves a sigh of relief that Viaan is innocent; will she reciprocate his feelings?

Let's see what happens. In the coming episode, we can see that Viaan organizes a pooja and asks for Katha to come again. Reet taunts Katha, asking how she could possibly be the woman who saves Reet and the baby. It seems that Kailash Garewal (Gireesh Sahdev) does not like Katha and Viaan's friendship, as he thinks that if Katha gets married, she will take Aarav. Now viewers are waiting for the next twists and turns.