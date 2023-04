Katha Ankahee Spoiler alert: The current track involves Katha's (Aditi Sharma) and Viaan's (Adnan Khan ) confessions. We see in this episode that Tejji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) will arrange a pooja for Viaan and call the Earthcone and Garewal families. We also see that the Katha will ask Viaan where the kada prasad is, but Viaan has no idea. Then, Katha insists that the kadha prasad will be made by family members only. Viaan says he does not know anything, so we see that the Katha and Viaan making the kada prasad together. This was a beautiful moment that all viewers wanted to see. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twists: Katha and Viaan are enjoying their friendship; will Aarav accept Viaan as his father?

Katha Ankahee upcoming twists

In the upcoming episode of Katha Ankahee, it's going to be very interesting as Viaan says something to Katha and Kailash Garewal (Gireesh Sahdev) overhears the same. How will he react? He is not liked by Viaan because he does not want Katha to marry again. The viewers will have to wait for the upcoming track. On the other hand, Viaan and Ehsan (Samar Vermani) are very concerned about what Katha (Aditi Sharma ) thinks. Later, we can see that after the pooja, Kailash Garewal reached home and asked Kavita about Viaan (Adnan Khan )because he has a problem with Viaan. Kavita told him that Viaan is a nice boy, and if Katha and Viaan like each other, it will be great news. Let's see if Kailash Garewal accepts Katha and Viaan's relationship or not.

Will Tejji accept Katha?

The Katha Ankahee show is one of the most popular TV shows. The show has gained so much popularity within weeks as it is a totally unique love story. In the next episode, we can see how Aarav and Viaan's bond becomes stronger when Viaan learns that Aarav is Katha's son. Viaan and Aarav already share a good bond, but will Aarav accept his friend as a father? Let's see what happens next in the upcoming episode, which is going to be very interesting. Viaan and Katha's love story will start soon and we will wait to see if Viaan can convince his mother about his love.