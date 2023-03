Katha Ankahee spoiler alert: In the current track, all parties involved in the Shamita and Viaan (Adnan Khan) controversy have called Viaan and asked him some tricky questions. In all his conversations Viaan has maintained consistency. He has admitted that he had negative feelings towards women prior to the accident. He also stated that he thought all women were gold diggers. But now he is completely changed because of one special woman. However, he has not named the special woman who has had that effect of him. He also said that he now understands that all women are not the same and he should not have such preconceived notions. On the other side, Ehsan (Samar Vermani) gets very nervous as he knows Viaan has always told the truth and that it will come out in front of everyone soon. Also Read - Katha Ankahee: Viaan gets trapped in Shamita's game plan; will Katha trust him this time?

In the upcoming episode, we can see Viaan reach a karate competition with Aarav (Ajinkya Mishra), where we can see he motivates Aarav and he wins. On the other side, Tejji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) is worried that if Katha has not proven her son innocent, what will she do? Then Farah (Priyamvada Singh) comes and tells Tejji, who asked Viaan to take all the cases against Shamita back and talk with her. She also asked about Ehsan's ownership and tried to manipulate Tejji by saying that Viaan had left the CEO position. Will Tejji understand what her friend wants to say about her son? Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh in Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, Shoaib Ibrahim in Ajooni and more TV stars who are getting love for performances on lesser-known shows and GECs

The future episodes can revolve around and Yuvraj, as Katha will understand them. And realise the wrong that they both did. Katha will try to understand them. Reet is Yuvraj’s wife, and he cheated on her. Will Katha admit to Meera and Yuvraj that what they did was wrong and an injustice to Reet? Viewers are waiting for the video to prove that Viaan is innocent. and also wait for the beautiful love story between Katha and Viaan. But before that, all the real faces and lies need to be exposed. We hope that happens sooner than later.