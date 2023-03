The current track of Katha Ankahee revolves around Viaan (Adnan Khan) deciding that he should resign from his position at EarthCon on moral grounds. Everyone is tense about the scenario and the shocking allegations against Viaan by Shamita. Especially Katha (Aditi Sharma). Later, Katha goes to the house and cannot stop thinking about the whole thing. She looks very tense. She remembers Viaan's past. She recalls when Viaan told her the same thing. However, now Katha feels that Viaan has changed, and he cannot do these cheap things to any girls looking. Aarav (Ajinkya Mishra) and Neerja ji (Preeti Amin) ask her what's troubling her. Katha reveals everything but Neerja ji does not believe her. Neerja refuses to believe that Viaan could do such a thing. Also Read - Katha Ankahee spoiler alert: Love is in the air as Viaan is ready to open up to Katha about his feelings

Katha Ankahee upcoming twist:

The upcoming track looks very interesting. The board decides to appoint a female chief presiding officer, and everyone suggests Katha's name. Now it's going to be very interesting. What can Katha (Aditi Dev Sharma) do for Viaan? Farah (Priyamvada Singh), on the other hand, advises Ehsan (Samar Vermani) to not to get too emotional and think about taking over the EarthCon. She says that while it is a tragedy for Viaan, he should make the most of this opportunity for himself.

Katha Ankahee: Katha to prove Viaan's innocence?

In the future episode of Katha Ankahee, we will see how Katha will save Viaan from Shamita's traps. Only Katha will try her best to know who is responsible for disgracing Viaan (Adnan Khan). The show is getting super exciting because fans want to see a love story between Katha and Viaan. It might be possible that Katha will change her look to find the real culprit. And it is also possible that Tejji will again start liking Katha.

Everyone is now looking forward to two things: First, to find out who is behind all of this, and second, to see Farah's true face, as she is not really Tejji's friend.