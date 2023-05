Katha Ankahee's upcoming spoiler alert: The current plot of Katha Ankahee is that Katha (Aditi Sharma) finally knows the truth about Robin: that he is Viaan Raghuvanshi. But Viaan (Adnan Khan) did not know about Katha that she is Batman's mother. Later, we can see that Reet (Jasveen Kaur) and Yuvraj go to the restaurant and spend some quality time with each other. We can see that Reet is talking about Katha, and Viaan says that Reet is not the well-wisher of Katha, but she wants that Katha will go forever in her life because she wants that only her child will be the heir of the Garewal family. Let's wait to see what Kailash Garewal (Gireesh Sahdev) decides. On the other hand, Neerja Ji (Preeti Amin) will make Katha aware of her feelings, but Katha will not understand or express her feelings. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Viaan's past is back to haunt him, will Katha's presence save him?

Viaan has moved away from his past

In the upcoming episodes of Katha Ankahee, we see that Katha and Viaan (Adnan Khan) talk about Batman as Katha advises Viaan that he should meet his mother. But Viaan thinks that if his mother came between Aarav and Viaan, their friendship would suffer. On the other side, Tejji will agree on Katha, as she is also suggesting many ideas for how he can adore Katha. Later, we can see that Katha (Aditi Sharma) told Aarav that he should stay away from strangers, but Katha sees that Aarav likes his friend more, and he tells Katha that when his tooth breaks, he wishes that the tooth fairy will fulfil his friend Robin's wish. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Viaan's past will catch up with him; will it affect his relationship with Katha?

Katha Ankahee upcoming twist

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we will see a major turn when Viaan finally knows about his past and his sister Vanya. In coming episodes, we will see that Earthcone decides to have a small award show party, to which Vanya comes with her mother and surprises Viaan. Let's see what will be the reaction of Tejjis and Viaan after seeing their past. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Katha is beginning to realize her love for Viaan, will she finally confess?