For the 1000th episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, it's going to be an all-out family affair on the legendary game show as host Amitabh Bachchan will be welcoming daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on the set. Along with the trio sharing several nostalgic trivia from their lives, there's going to be plenty of throwback moments from the show that promise to rekindle fond memories for both host Amitabh Bachchan as also those who've been following Kaun Banega Crorepati from its first season.

A preview of the special episode shared by Sony TV on its official Instagram handle shows daughter Shweta Bachchan asking the legendary host how he is feeling about the show completing 1000 episodes, to which Amitabh Bachchan replies, "Aise laga meri duniya badal gai (it seems as my whole world has changed)." The promo then showcases a montage of all the iconic moments from KBC, especially focusing on past winners from the first crorepati back in 2000, Harshvardhan Navathe, to Sushil Kumar, who won the top prize of Rs. 5 crore in 2011.

Earlier, Sony TV had dropped another promo, where was heard saying, "Today, KBC completes 1000 episodes. On this special occasion, we thought lets include the family," to which Shweta Bachchan replies, "Whoever comes on the hot seat, you ask them how have they prepared for KBC. So, today, I want to ask you, how did you prepare for us?" The Big B then responds in his inimitable style, " ki tarah seede sawaal honge aur bhool bhulaiyaa ke tarah aasan (The questions will be as straight as a jalebi and the quiz will be as easy as a maze.)"

Shweta then turns to her daughter, and chimes, “He waited for 999 episodes to get done.” The promo ends with Navya declaring, “We're ready.” Check it out here...

The special 1000th episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, featuring three members of the Bachchan family, including the iconic host, will air this coming weekend.