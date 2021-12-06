The entire cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will soon appear on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. From Jethalal aka to Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak to Komal Hathi aka Ambika Ranjankar to the rest of the popular cast member of TMKOC will be seen rubbing shoulders with host Amitabh Bachchan on the upcoming weekend episode of KBC 13 as they endeavour to win some big money for a charitable cause. Of course, given that it's the actors of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, be prepared for a lot of fun banter between them and Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Also Read - Disha Patani gets massively trolled for flaunting curves in a hot bodycon outfit; netizens wonder, 'Inko thand nahi lagti?'

A prime instance of that fun banter is slated to occur when actor Shyam Pathak, who plays Popatlal on , will be seen asking host about his marriage, which will leave the latter both stumped and in splits. Now, we may have seen the superstar enjoy a hearty laugh on more than one occasion before, but it's not often that the Big B is left stumped. So, what exactly did Popatlal quiz him about to evoke such a reactuon?

Well, in a new promo shared by Sony TV, Shyam Pathak aka Popatlal can be seen asking the Bachchan Sr. "Sir aap mere shaadi karva sakte hai. Aata goondhta hu first class aur lockdown mein jhaado-pocha," after which Amitabh had no answer and couldn't control himself from breaking out in laughter. Watch the clip below:

The cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will be seen on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 this weekend, 11th and 12th December.