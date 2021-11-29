For the 1000th episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, it's going to be an all-out family affair on the legendary game show as host Amitabh Bachchan will be welcoming daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on the set. Along with the trio sharing several nostalgic trivia from their lives, which will no doubt please Bachchan and Bollywood fans alike, one thing's rest assured that Amitabh Bachchan isn't going to make life easy for Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 just because they're his kin. Also Read - SHOCKING! Kareena Kapoor was convinced Amitabh Bachchan was EVIL – latter washed her feet to convince her otherwise

Introducing them, will be heard saying on KBC 13, "Today, KBC completes 1000 episodes. On this special occasion, we thought lets include the family," to which Shweta Bachchan replies, "Whoever comes on the hot seat, you ask them how have they prepared for KBC. So, today, I want to ask you, how did you prepare for us?" The Big B then responds in his inimitable style, " ki tarah seede sawaal honge aur bhool bhulaiyaa ke tarah aasan (The questions will be as straight as a jalebi and the quiz will be as easy as a maze.)"

Shweta then turns to her daughter, and chimes, "He waited for 999 episodes to get done." The promo ends with Navya declaring, "We're ready."

Watch the promo of the 1000th episode of KBC, featuring Amitabh Bachchan with daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, below:

The special 1000th episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, featuring three members of the Bachchan family, including the iconic host, will air this coming weekend.