Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Deepika Padukone to be Amitabh Bachchan's first celeb guest on Shaandar Shukrvaar next week?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will see Bollywood's diva Deepika Padukone gracing the hot seat and answering Amitabh Bachchan during the Shaandar Shukrvaar episode.