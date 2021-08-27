Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 premiered on August 24, Monday. The show began with a bang and this year there are a lot of changes in this season. One such new thing about the show is special episodes of 'Shaandar Shukrvaar' where celebrity guests will grace the hot seat to play for a cause. And the next Friday we will see Bollywood's diva, Deepika Padukone gracing the hot seat and answering Amitabh Bachchan's questions. Deepika was spotted on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati today. A source close to Spotboye, Deepika Padukone is shooting with her Piku and Intern co-star, Amitabh Bachchan, right now in Filmcity. Also Read - Rags to Riches: Bollywood celebrities who hail from a poor background – view pics

This is not the first time Deepika Padukone will be appearing on the show. Earlier, she was with Arjun Kapoor on the show promoting their film, Finding Fanny. The show began recently and they also got their first crorepati. Contestant Himani Bundela becomes the first winner of Amitabh Bachchan's show. Himani is a visually impaired contestant whose happiness knew no bounds as she won Rs. 1 crore. Even host Amitabh Bachchan could not hold his excitement back as Himani became the first crorepati of this season. When the show was about to begin, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of his look from the sets of the show and looked dapper in a black 3-piece suit. The superstar even got nostalgic as he remembered the first time he sat on the hot seat. He took to his social media and wrote, "back...on that chair from 2000...that’s 21 years...a lifetime!!...and gratitude to all that came along...this look." Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan's bodyguard Jitendra Shinde gets into trouble after reports of him earning Rs 1.5 crore per year surface?

The popular reality show, KBC started in 2000 and since then it has brought a major game in society. Within no time, viewers fell in love with the format of the show. Since 2000, Big B has been a constant part of the show. In 2006, Shah Rukh Khan replaced Big B as a host but he failed to impress the audience with his hosting skills. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Aishwarya Sharma on being called 'Bit**' by trolls, Sonakshi Sinha posts a bikini picture on fan's request and more