One of the most loved shows on Indian Television screens is Kaun Banega Crorepati. Hosted by none other than , the show is one of the most watched ones. With many struggling hard to make it to the hot seat, this show is said to be a dream platform for many who want to achieve their dreams and goals. Last season, we saw many changes given the pandemic. There was no studio audience and that had diminished the charm of the show a little. But this year, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is going to happen on a large scale.

As per the reports, in total, five changes have been brought in to the game show. First of all, there is no fastest finger first this time. Instead, contestants will be asked three general knowledge questions with four options. Whoever answers all of them is quickly will get to be on the hot seat.

Second change that has been made to the show is that audience poll is back. Since there will be studio audience this time, the makers have brought back the life line.

Third change that has been made it to the show is that the set has been given a new and fresh look. The floor will be designed with LED, and the concept of Augmented reality has been introduced. Fans will also get to see motorized virtual ceiling and gameplay graphics.

Four change is that this time Amitabh Bachchan will not host real life heroes for special episodes. Rather, on Fridays, we shall see celebrities coming in to play for a social cause.

Last change is that the game timer is named Dhuk Dhuki Ji.

Well, all of this has already got us pretty excited. We can't wait for August 23 for the show to go live.