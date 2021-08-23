Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: When KBC season 1 winner Harshvardhan Nawathe recalled the horror of his hand getting slashed at an event

Everyone is waiting to see the magic of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 on screen. The show is a favourite of many across generations. As we all know, the first winner was Harshvardhan Nawathe. He was celebrated all over India after he won Rs one crore in the year 2000. While congratulatory messages, positive press and social attention was immense, Harshvardhan Nawathe had to deal with one very unpleasant incident. In 2020, he reminisced his memories from the time when he won the iconic quiz game show. It seems he was attending an event with friends who acted up as his bodyguards at certain times. It seems he was descending from the stage at an event and could not locate his friends. The mob tried to shake hands with him. He told the daily, "Everyone was trying to touch me and shake hands with me and later I found my hand sticky. I pulled my hand and found it bleeding. So, someone had slashed my palm with a blade. You know that thin cut that you don't realise but it bleeds. So, these kinds of incidents have also happened to me. But mostly things have been positive with me and people have been kind." Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati: When winner Sushil Kumar REVEALED how winning Rs 5 crore became the 'worst phase of his life'

It seems the next day he met up with late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray. The firebrand politician saw the gash in Nawathe's hand and asked him about it. As we know, he was known for his wit. He told Nawathe to do a Namaste from now on, and avoid shaking hands. He told the paper, "This is something that I will always remember that out of that negative incident also came out a very positive thing. He told me you should always do a namaste and stop shaking hands and I followed it to the extent I could."

It seems he has always remembered Amitabh Bachchan's advice in life. He recently retired from the Mahindra Group.