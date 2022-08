Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most popular reality game shows on television. The show has managed to keep the audience hooked for decades now. Bollywood Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan entertains fans with his hosting skills. Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14 has just started and Aamir Khan graced the show with his presence. Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's on-screen chemistry was witnessed in Thugs of Hindostan and fans went gaga over their bond. Along with Bollywood perfectionist Aamir, Major DP Singh, and Colonel Mithali Madhumati were the first guest in the show. Several stories were shared on the stage that left fans emotional. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Nagarjuna calls Aamir Khan film 'A breath of fresh air'; praises son Naga Chaitanya

Aamir shared an unprecedented truth about his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir told Amitabh Bachchan that his upcoming film was shot near the famous Jatayupara building in Kerala, which is one of the largest buildings in the world. Jatayu building is located at Chadayamangalam in the Kollam district and Aamir wanted to shoot at a place that the world knew nothing about. He even revealed that when people will watch Laal Singh Chaddha they will come to know about a big and beautiful building in India. Moreover, the statue of Jatayu in the Jatayu Earth Center is one of the tallest statues across the globe. According to Ramayana, the bird Jatayu fell on the rock and the structure has a deep connection with Ramayana. According to legend, Jatayu sacrificed his life for protecting Sita, and the statue is considered a symbol of protection. Laal Singh Chaddha has been trending in the entertainment news.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of Hollywood star Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. The film will also star Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in the main roles. The film will be released on August 11 this year.