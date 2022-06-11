will soon be seen hosting the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The makers of the show released a new promo in which Amitabh is seen asking a contestant a question on GPS technology. Also Read - Radhika Apte, Deepika Padukone, Esha Gupta and more: B-town divas who were 'advised' to do surgeries to look beautiful

Big B asks Which of the following has GPS technology. The options were A) Typewriter, B) Television, C) Satellite, D) Rs 2000 currency. The contestant is confident and answers Rs 2000 currency. Amitabh tells her that the answer is incorrect. The contestant is shocked and says that she had seen it on news channels about GPS technology being used in Rs 2000 currency note. Amitabh then tells the audience to not believe in unverified news. His comment also takes a dig at news channels showing fake news. Have a look at the promo below: Also Read - Don 3, Krrish 4 and more Bollywood sequels that may never get made but remain high in demand

We all know that one person jo humein aisi unverified sansani khabrein sunata hai! Tag them in the comments and tell them that "Gyaan jahaan se mile bator lo, lekin pehle tatol lo."#KBC2022 coming soon! Stay tuned!@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/Y2DgAyP3MH — sonytv (@SonyTV) June 11, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan's projects

Amitabh was recently seen in films like Jhund and Runway 34. He has Project K, , The Intern remake, Goodbye and others lined up.

Recently, unveiled Big B’s character poster from Brahmastra and wrote, "Guru hai ganga gyaan ki. Kaate bhaav ka paash. Guru utha le astra jab, kare paap ka naash Ek aisi Roshni jismein hai... har andhere ko haraane ki Shakti. Here comes GURU! The Wise Leader who holds the PRABHASTRA: The Sword of Light!"

The film also stars and Alia Bhat and is one of the most anticipated films. Also Read - Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Shehnaaz Gill's picture with a kid goes VIRAL from the sets; excited fans spot a man with SKF t-shirt