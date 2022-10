Kaun Banega Crorepati 14's upcoming episode is going to be a memorable one. Host Amitabh Bachchan will celebrate his birthday on the show with his family members – son, Abhishek Bachchan and wife – Jaya Bachchan on the show. Yes, you read that right. And the trio will create such an atmosphere on the sets that it'll leave Big B emotional and in tears. As y'all know, it's gonna be the legendary actor's birthday next week. And hence, the makers have planned a special surprise for the Brahmastra actor by inviting Jaya and Abhishek. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati: 7 women contestants who have won Rs 1 crore on show and left everyone inspired

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 promo: Abhishek surprises Amitabh Bachchan

In the upcoming birthday special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, we will see Amitabh Bachchan being in shock after the gong goes off. Not just the host of KBC 14 but also the audience was in shock after hearing the gong go off. However, soon, Abhishek Bachchan made his entry, surprising his father. He runs towards the legendary actor and hugs him. Big B turns emotional after greeting him on the set. Tears are visible in the veteran actor's eyes. What special gesture by Abhishek left the Brahmastra actor in tears. Watch KBC 14 promo here: Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Anupamaa rule top spots, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin drops to last spot on Most-liked Hindi TV shows

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 promo: Jaya Bachchan joins as guest

Another promo was released by the makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati which saw Abhishek Bachchan taking up the hosting duties and making Amitabh Bachchan sit on the hot seat. The tables have turned. Later, we see Abhishek inviting his mother – Jaya Bachchan on set. The Goodbye actor gets up to greet and hug his wife. He is again moved to tears. Later, Jaya Bachchan makes a revelation to the audience which leaves the veteran host in more tears. Watch KBC 14 promo here: Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Host Amitabh Bachchan REVEALS details about his working hours and more

Amitabh Bachchan is turning 80 this year! The veteran actor still has the same passion and is as hardworking and dedicated towards his work. After featuring in Brahmastra, the actor is gearing up for Goodbye, Uunchai, Project K and more films.