Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan pens a heartwarming note as he returns with his game show; 'Life is a challenge each day'

Amitabh Bachchan will spill his magic as he will host the most-awaited game quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. The Bollywood shahenshah shared BTS pictures on his blog as he penned a heartwarming post as he got back on the show.