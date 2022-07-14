Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the popular game quiz show that has managed to keep audiences glued to the screens for decades now. Bollywood's shahenshah is all set to spill his charm as a host in Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14. The show will soon go on air and fans cannot wait more. Well, Big B has already started shooting for the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati and the pictures from the sets of the show have gone viral. Amitabh Bachchan has also shared BTS pictures on his blog. He even penned a heartwarming post as he got back on the show and wrote, "back to the boards and the apprehension and fears and doubts arise again .. and each season presents itself similarly .. others think otherwise .. they are not wise, or in due process of the understanding needed to face camera and audience .. a claim much debated, but in all earnestness, it is factual for me..." Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez to Alia Bhatt: Celebs who are all set to spread their charm in Hollywood

He further even wrote that every year he says 'never again' but gets back on the show due to his commitment. Amitabh Bachchan further added saying, "There is an 'each time I say never again' and yet it all comes back when the commitment has been made .. so comply and accept and go ahead with the best efforts .. and so one tries .."

Amitabh Bachchan concluded his blog as he spoke about how mock rehearsals are such a must. He wrote, "mock rehearsals are such a must .. all the detailing of the work the changes the understanding of the job at hand and then its execution .. all a jumble just yet and the doers say its fine we shall manage and do it well .. I have nothing but praise for their confidence .. and I do hope it all falls into place .. o dear .. life is a challenge each day .."

Amitabh Bachchan has already hosted 12 seasons of Kaun Banega Crorepati and fans love his charming personality. The premiere date of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14 is not yet announced. The makers of the show have added Rs. 75 lakh as the new prize money.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has 's alongside , , and in lead roles. He also has Nag Ashwin's Project K with and and The Intern remake.