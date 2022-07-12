Amitabh Bachchan's game show Kaun Banega Crorepati is returning soon! A new promo of KBC 2022 was released and it's gonna leave all the fans super excited. Amitabh Bachchan has announced a major twist in the prize money of KBC 14. Yep, there's a major change in the prize money of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most loved and enjoyed TV shows which is based on GK. The more you are aware of everything, the higher the prize money. Let's check out what the new promo of KBC is all about and what is the biggest change in the prize money below: Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan has an important message for all those people who follow fake news [Watch New Promo]

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 new promo

So, Amitabh Bachchan hosted a game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 14's new promo begins with Big B announcing a hot-seat contestant that he has won the cash prize of Rs 1 crore. He then ask the contestant how would he like to proceed in the show. The next question is for Rs 7.5 crore. The hot-seat contestant gets a flashback of his neighbours and well-wishers who tell him that if he answers wrongly, he would only get Rs 3.20 lakhs which is a huge loss. However, then Amitabh Bachchan announced the change in the cash prize. As India completes 75 years of independence, the game show has decided to change the strategy for the last question. Instead of Rs 3.20 lakhs, now, even if a contestant answers wrongly, he could be able to take away Rs 75 lakhs. The makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati have introduced a padadaav (step) which will be a question for Rs 75 lakhs. Yep, watch the exciting promo below:

Iss saal KBC mein hoga kuch naya, jackpot hoga ₹7.5 Crores ka aur judega ₹75 lakh ka ek naya padaav. #KBC2022 coming soon! Stay tuned!@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/xqV8xyUXvV — sonytv (@SonyTV) July 9, 2022