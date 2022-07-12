Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan's MAJOR twist in the prize money and the 'naya padhaav' will make fans excited [watch promo]

Kaun Banega Crorepati fans, Amitabh Bachchan has announced a new 'padaav' (step) and a huge change in the Prize Money of the new season, KBC 2022. Check out the new promo of KBC 14 below for more deets.