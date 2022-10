Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan turned 80 today and his style statements have always been the talk of the town, especially on his show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He is known to wear classic ties, suits, blazers and printed ties. He has always experimented with his sartorial picks. As the megastar turns 80 today his stylist Priya Patil from KBC opened up about the gift she gave the legendary actor. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Jaya Bachchan has THIS complaint from Amitabh Bachchan; son Abhishek takes a side [Watch Video]

During an interview with ETimes she spoke about what goes into making his suits. She also revealed that the actor loves the colour black so she has gifted him a black jacket that has a tie. It is going to be his birthday special look. The actor did not know that he would be getting a surprise from his stylist. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Jaya Bachchan puts Amitabh Bachchan in a fix; Abhishek Bachchan's EPIC reaction will leave you in splits [Watch]

She further revealed the theme behind Amitabh's look this year. Priya said that India celebrated 75 years of freedom. This has been the theme and that is why the prize money of Rs 7.5 crores and Rs 75 lakh was included. She wanted to keep Amitabh's look less formal. Priya has been styling the actor since the past eight years and also said that in the previous year tie-bows were a hit. They got good reviews for the same. Initially, they had different knotting techniques so this year the actor was made to wear printed scarves that was something new which he wore with three-piece suits. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Remove Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss 16 trends, Amitabh Bachchan cries on Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 and more

Amitabh Bachchan with his stylist Priya Patil.

The intention was to give an informal look so they opted for bandhgalas. Priya also revealed that the actor has worn a lot of solid colours this year. To talk about the actor, he was wished by fans globally. From PM Modi to Bollywood stars like , , and many other celebs wished the legend on his birthday. Here's wishing the megastar a very happy birthday!