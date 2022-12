The finale week of hosted quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 (KBC 14) is all set to roll its carpet for the judges of Shark Tank India who will be witnessing the megastar pitching a business idea to them. And it seems like Big B can easily seal the deal with his venture, which he has specially designed for women. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal heaps praises on Katrina Kaif again; compares her to Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini

In the latest promo shared by the channel, the Sharks of season 2 namely Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com), along with new shark - Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder - Cardekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com) were seen seated in the audience. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Do celebrity treat their staff right; here's the truth

Amitabh Bachchan used the KBC 14 set as an opportunity to pitch his new business idea, a product called AB Tissue. The megastar said that this tissue box is for women and they have also done its first trial on the show by wiping off the tears of several female contestants. He then asks the sharks if they will be interested in investing their money in his product or not. Also Read - Today Top News in Entertainment: Avatar 2 to beat Avengers Endgame to Sumbul Touqeer-Tina Datta's massive fight [Watch Video]

Pat comes the reply from Anupam Mittal that if the tissue will be sold by Amitabh Bachchan's name, they are ready to invest Rs 100 crore in the business idea. Aman Gupta also agreed with him and all others sharks were seen breaking into laughter, along with Big B on the sets of KBC 14.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

The second season of Shark Tank India will be hosted by stand-up comedian Rahul Dua, who will add the tickle to the complex business discussions. The show fired up India's business growth engine and changed the way India looks at entrepreneurship with its first season.