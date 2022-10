Amitabh Bachchan who is seen hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 got a sweet surprise from his family. Jaya Bachchan and their son Abhishek Bachchan decided to surprise Big B on the sets of his reality show. Big B who turned 80 years on October 11 had a gala time with his family. In a promo video, shared by the makers, Jaya Bachchan is seen complaining about how Amitabh Bachchan always sends handwritten letters and flowers to actors whose performances he likes. She even says that he has never sent her letters or flowers. Amitabh Bachchan was quick to reply saying, 'Yeh karyakaram toh sarvajanik horaha hai, yaar yeh galat hai'. Moreover, Abhishek Bachchan was seen supporting his mom, when he said that 'Aap agey dekhiye kya kya hota hai'. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Jaya Bachchan puts Amitabh Bachchan in a fix; Abhishek Bachchan's EPIC reaction will leave you in splits [Watch]

On the work front, Jaya Bachchan will next be seen in 's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with , , , and . Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan got married in June 1973 and the two are proud parents to Shweta and Abhishek. The two are madly in love with their grandkids including Agastya Nanda, and Aaradhya Bachchan. Both, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have featured in films such as , , , Mili, Chupke Chukpe and Silsila and more.