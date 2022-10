11 October 2022 is going to be a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 to celebrate Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will be gracing the episode. A few days ago, a promo of the episode was released in which Big B gets emotional on seeing his wife and son, and now, Sony TV has released one more promo which will tickle your funny bone. In the promo, we get to see that Jaya Bachchan puts Amitabh Bachchan in a difficult situation, and Abhishek’s reaction to it is hilarious. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan, Goodbye box office collection: Hindi version of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer beats Amitabh Bachchan’s movie

So, Jaya Bachchan asks Big B, "If we both were stranded on an island then what three things would you take?" After hearing the question, jokes, "Take a lifeboat so you can run away." asks for options, but tells him that there are no options. Well, Big B is not able to answer and then Jaya Bachchan says, 'Phase'.

Check out Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 promo below – Watch Video

Phass gaye hai @SrBachchan ji aise ek sawaal par jahan hai nahi koi bhi option! Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, 11th October, raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par.#KBC2022 #JayaBachchan @juniorbachchan pic.twitter.com/MAhGZbcuFx — sonytv (@SonyTV) October 9, 2022

Well, the Bachchans fans simply can’t wait to watch this episode as it will be emotional as well as hilarious.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy garnering praise for his performance in the recently released film Goodbye. The movie has not left a mark at the box office, but it has received positive reviews from critics.

Talking about his upcoming movies, Big B has Uunchai and Project K lined up. Uunchai, which also stars , , , , , and , is slated to release on 11th November 2022. Project K, which also stars and , might hit the big screens by the end of 2023 or early 2024.