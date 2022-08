Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 premiered on Sony TV and fans expressed joy and excitement to see Amitabh Bachchan back on the small screen with his quiz show. The first episode of KBC 14 was dedicated to the heroes of India as it is an Independence Day special episode. The guests who took the hot seat were boxing champion MC Mary Kom, renowned footballer Sunil Chetri, Kargil veteran Major DP Singh and India’s first female officer to get a gallantry award, Colonel Mitali Madhumita. Among them was Aamir Khan. Mr Perfectionist appeared on the show and took the hot heat whilst also promoting his film Laal Singh Chaddha. Netizens do not seem to be happy with it. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan felt adapting Forrest Gump was like remaking Mughal-a-Azam and Mother India; asked Atul Kulkarni, 'How DARE you?'

Netizens unhappy with promoting Laal Singh Chaddha on 's Kaun Banega Crorepati 14

For some time now, #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha has been trending on social media. Twitteratis have been calling a boycott of Aamir Khan's film over his comment on 'intolerance' that he made ages ago. Aamir Khan had called for a severe backlash after he stated that his wife was scared to be in India. Now, netizens are also calling for the boycott of KBC as Aamir Khan came on the show to promote the film. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Besides Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and more Bollywood stars set to appear as guests on Amitabh Bachchan's show

How Hard #AamirKhan tries can be seen in #KaunBanegaCrorepati to promote #LalSinghChaddha , Still movie ko #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha #BoycottLalSinghChadha Kitne acting Karta hai. — Me Hoon ?? (@GAbabur) August 7, 2022

Gentle reminder ?

please boycott #KBC #KaunBanegaCrorepati tonight show featuring #AmirKhan who wanted you to do so only,

Don't you follow what #Amir Khan preached ?

You ? #BoycottKBC Let him realise that your choice matters, they are zero in India ? #NotMyHero — प्रविन्द मंडल ?? (@PravindMandal) August 7, 2022

Throw this Amir Khan out of the show .. uske ugly expressions bahot irritate kar rahe ?? And movie ke liye kitna jutth bolega Bhai? Tere dil me koi Bharat Mata nai basti to chup rehke promotion kar aur nikal #KBC14 #KaunBanegaCrorepati — Ʀiŋƙყ??ᴾᴿᴬᵀᴵᴷᶠᴬᴹ HBD Vaibhav, Nitya, Shubham?? (@Sweets_rinky) August 7, 2022

#KaunBanegaCrorepati Is it a game or promotion sponsored by Mr. Amir Khan & Hoisted by Mr. Amitabh Bachhan ?

Shame Shame Shame — Suryakanta Nahak (@suryaangul) August 7, 2022

I didn’t liked the way @SrBachchan applauded & sang praises while introducing Amir Khan in the launching episode of #KaunBanegaCrorepati today. Why such wordings for the man who once said that he fears living in india? But this happens only in INTOLLERANT INDIA ?? ? — ? ∱∪ℕκγβαβα ? (@nillkool9) August 7, 2022

Release date of Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha releases on August 11. It is clashing with 's Raksha Bandhan. Laal Singh Chaddha also stars , and . Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha vs Raksha Bandhan box office collection: Aamir Khan's film takes lead over Akshay Kumar starrer with advance bookings