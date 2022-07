Kaun Banega Crorepati is back with the fourteen-season. Amitabh Bachchan whose career was revived by this game show was seen getting all excited for the grand premiere episode in the promo as they celebrated the National heroes in the show. And on this special occasion, Aamir Khan joins the megastar of Bollywood who is also gearing up for the release of his next film Laal Singh Chaddha which has been grabbing positive responses from the audience. The promo of KBC 14 begins with the host Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the guests on the show from Aamir Khan to boxing champion MC Mary Kom to Padma Sri Sunil Chhetri.

KBC 14 celebrates national heroes on the 75 year of Independence

As the show celebrates the 75th year of Independence, it will also see Kargil war veteran Major DP Singh, Sena media gallantry receipt Col Mithila Madhumita and more special guests. The grand premiere of the quiz show will be live on August 7 and the promo will leave you excited to witness this historical episode.

As the show celebrates the 75th year of Independence, it will also see Kargil war veteran Major DP Singh, Sena media gallantry receipt Col Mithila Madhumita and more special guests. The grand premiere of the quiz show will be live on August 7 and the promo will leave you excited to witness this historical episode.

Amitabh Bachchan has been the face of Kaun Banega Crorepati for decades now. While we had seen taking the actor's space as the host of the show, well the audience missed the OG king of the show and within one season Amitabh Bachchan was back as the host of the show and since then no one has replaced the megastar because time and again he has proved he is irreplaceable especially when it comes to KBC. Amitabh Bachchan always credited KBC for reviving his life financially and resurrecting his career. It was the first time that any Bollywood actor had entered the TV space and later the trend was followed. Big B has always been the trendsetter.