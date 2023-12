Amitabh Bachchan ends his 23 years of long association with Kaun Banega Crorepati. Big B has bid an emotional farewell to the show and the video of the megastar saying a last goodbye from the stage of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 has left his fans extremely emotional and how. Amitabh Bachchan was seen teary-eyed as he said a final goodbye to KBC and fans call it an end an era. In the video you can see him saying, "Devi aur Sajjano, ab hum jaa rahe aur kal se yeh manch ab nahi sajega. Apno se yeh keh pana ki kal se hum yahan nahi aa payenge, na kehne ki himmat hoti aur na kehne ka mann hota hai (Ladies and gentlemen, now it's time to go as the stage won't be the same. It's difficult to let everyone know that we won't be returning here from tomorrow)". Main Amitabh Bachchan iss daur ke liye, iss manch se akhri baar kehne jaa raha hu, Shubraatri… (For the last time I am bidding you all goodbye from this show. Goodnight)". Also Read - Salaar: Prabhas is over the moon after the much awaited success reveals Prashanth Neel

Watch the video of Amitabh Bachchan bidding an emotional farewell to show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

In the end of the video, you can see Big B getting all teary-eyed. Many fans are in disbelief as it's a final goodbye. And are hoping that he make a comeback with season 16. But that's ain't happening. This was Big B's last goodbye as Kaun Banega Crorepati's host. One user commented, "Very saddening… An end of an era. A living legend departs us." Another fan said, "It's an end of an era! Thank you @amitabhbachchan sir for your dedication towards this show. My grandfather who's no more loved KBC. My grandma tunes in to KBC every night. The show has entertained and taught us many things. Wishing you good health and happiness sir!"

Amitabh Bachchan bids an emotional farewell to ‘KAUN BANEGA CROREPATI’. He will not return as a host in the next season of #KaunBanegaCrorepati.#AmitabhBachchanpic.twitter.com/9fz7Smr1dx pic.twitter.com/umEg2jEM00 — justSP ? ☉ (@SakshamPateria) December 31, 2023

Fans are highly emotional and don't want this show to end ever.